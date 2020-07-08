Court filings detail PPB's use of tear gas; attorneys respond to judge's order violation

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland has responded to accusations that Portland Police broke a judge’s order to ban the use of tear gas.
Federal court filings detail when, where, and the reasoning by the use of tear gas after protests turned violent in recent weeks.
The court filings paint a picture that Portland police officers felt threatened, claiming life and safety were at risk. Attorneys for the city outline several incidents over the last month when tear gas was used to disperse a crowd.
One of the incidents was on June 26. Just before 3:30 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau tweeted that protesters had lit fires at the PPB North Precinct as well as surrounding buildings.
"Protesters began to light a large dumpster fire on NE MLK, which PPB monitored, but did not respond to because it remained contained. By 2:14 a.m., demonstrators had set fire to the north side of the building where North Precinct is located. Once the Incident Commander received reports of the fire, he determined that it was necessary to use tear gas to disperse the crowd." court papers read.
Police said multiple businesses in the area had been vandalized and looted that night as well.
That is just one incident of nearly a dozen outlined in the court documents. Attorneys argue PPB is using tear gas and other munitions as a last resort.
“This case is about the ability of PPB to respond to a nightly deluge of dangerous objects thrown and launched at them and at occupied buildings, nightly fires and widespread criminal activity," court papers read.
Juan Chavez with the Oregon Justice Resource Center says what PPB is doing is not right. Chavez is on the team that filed the lawsuit on behalf of Don't Shoot PDX to ban the use of tear gas all together. He says dispersing a crowd violates the rights of those there peacefully.
“The Portland Police Bureau sees these crowds entirely as a threat, regardless of who is in there and what the individual conduct of people in those groups are doing, if they see a bottle, they are going to punish the group and that is just not lawful," Chavez said.
Both sides will be in court Thursday July 16 for oral arguments on why the temporary restraining order against the city's use of tear gas should or should not be extended.
Defund Juan Chavez.
The old saw said the first one to complain about the food was the new cook.
If by legislation, decree, order, or other mandate we can make these plaintiffs, lawyers and complainers responsible and liable for the full cost of damage, injury, and destruction caused by lack of resources available for enforcement, we should do it. That includes the whiney-whiney press, protesters and activists. Unfortunately, we do not have such options legally available.
Maybe the judge and the city council and other city leaders, should have to stand with the police when the riots start.
Arson, destruction of property, and assault are all crimes worthy of police intervention.
If you're in the crowd that's doing that, you're all equally guilty and deserve swift justice. Geez, it's a no-brainer.
