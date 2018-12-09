PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Oregon Supervisory Deputy Eric Wahlstrom, tells FOX 12 fugitive Ryan Beisley was living in a halfway house in northeast Portland before Friday night’s officer-involved shooting.
FOX 12 has learned the 34-year-old has a lengthy criminal past.
Beisley was still serving the rest of his nearly six-year sentence at Northwest Regional Re-entry Center for an 11-day string of brazen bank robberies in 2013, according to court documents.
The first heist, police say, was a failure.
It started on Nov. 16, 2013, at a Chase Bank inside Fred Meyer in Gresham.
Documents show Beisley handed the teller a note reading, “BANK ROBBERY! MONEY IN ENVELOPE. NO ALARMS. NO DYE PACKS. NO BAIT MONEY.”
The teller hit the robbery button, and Beisley ran out the door, records show.
In the days after, Beisley got away with more than $8,600 after similar, unarmed heists in southeast Portland, Happy Valley, and Wood Village, documents show.
It would all end on Nov. 26, 2013. Documents show Beisley and another man robbed a bank while investigators happened to be there.
Both men were arrested that day, officials say.
Beisley was sentenced in 2015 to nearly six years, deputies say, but was transferred to Northwest Regional Re-entry Center, a halfway house, last month.
On Dec. 1, deputies say he had a pass to visit family, but he never returned, putting Beisley on escape status.
Six days later, last Friday, the fugitive was shot by police at a northeast Portland Starbucks next to the Hollywood Fred Meyer after they say he jumped the counter inside, began yelling at workers, and then revealed a gun.
Police then began to fire their weapons inside Starbucks, and then again outside where Beisley went down.
Four Portland Police Bureau officers were involved in the shooting. All of them are on paid leave now, which is standard protocol.
According to PPB, this is the sixth officer-involved shooting this year.
At this time, police have not yet identified whether the gun they recovered is a replica or real.
Beisley is due in court sometime this week.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.