COVID-19 cases at Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon has facility on lockdown

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon remains on lockdown following two cases of COVID-19 among residents there.
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs says they did four tests initially at the facility, with two of them coming back positive.
The Oregon Health Authority says the cases are two men both over the age of 80.
OHA sent out a strike team to the facility Wednesday night. The Oregon VA says health officials asked all residents and staff be tested for COVID-19. Those results have not come back yet. The Oregon VA says that could take some time.
Testing began with the most at-risk people, and worked down from there. The facility is in lockdown and no visitors are being allowed inside.
The two confirmed cases have been isolated at the facility and have a dedicated care team, which is not working with any other people at the facility.
The Oregon VA says those staff members are on a droplet protocol, meaning they are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid getting the virus.
“It is a little concerning,” Eric Salisbury, who’s dad is at the facility, told FOX 12 on Thursday.
Salisbury says he has full confidence in the state and the care his dad is receiving. He says his dad is doing fine and not one of the two confirmed cases.
“Them locking it down as soon as they have, it is probably a good thing for them,” Salisbury said. “For him it has not been too big of a deal, I mean he doesn’t have any illness and he doesn’t have any signs of any illness.”
For Salisbury he understands the lockdown, saying his dad is spending more time in his room. His meals are being delivered.
“They have internet connection, so he is able to get online and then of course watch his Netflix, if there is nothing good on TV,” Salisbury said.
RELATED:
- Map shows global coronavirus cases
- How does COVID-19 compare to the flu?
- COVID-19 stories in the Pacific Northwest, worldwide
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.