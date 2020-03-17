PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic is having a sweeping impact on thousands of people who are now out of work due to closures statewide.
McMenamins made a huge announcement Tuesday afternoon that it's laying off 3000 employees. This is just one of many companies making those kind of tough decisions.
FOX 12 received dozens of messages from people on Tuesday saying they're now out of work, like twin brothers Jovonn and Samuel Watkins, who are now left wondering when they'll get their next paycheck.
"I hate not knowing, I hate worrying because it's a lot of stress," Jovonn Watkins said.
Jovonn and Samuel are senior-like cooks at the Original Dinerant in downtown Portland.
They've been working there for about two years, but on Tuesday they found out they were furloughed.
"We got bills to pay, our bills don't stop. Rent don't stop, bills don't stop we still got to pay everything," they said.
They say they tried to file for unemployment but the process was very difficult.
"As I was on the phone with them the system crashed because everybody was filing at the same time, I guess," Samuel Watkins said.
The governor's office said in a conference call on Tuesday morning that the federal database for unemployment was down.
A spokesman said multiple states use that database and a couple of states uploaded large files that created a backlog.
The governor's office says the issue was resolved later Tuesday.
Thousands like the Watkins brothers have been impacted by layoffs due to COVID-19.
Abigail Meyer says she just landed the job of her dreams working for Gear Up Sports, a uniform design company in Hillsboro. But now, she can barely afford rent.
"It's just really stressful that I lost that out of finally saying, 'yes, success, I finally got this," Meyer said. "The hope is gone, I don't know what I could do for my future now. I thought I finally had my foot in the door."
If you need help filing for unemployment you can visit: https://www.oregon.gov/employ/Pages/COVID-19.aspx. The Employment Department also has contact centers where you can talk to staff at 1-877-FILE-4-UI (1-877-345-3484).
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.