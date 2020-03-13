PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All Multnomah County libraries were shut down Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closures will be in place until further notice, with no timeline for the buildings to reopen to the public.
Library users were advised not to return any library materials during the closure. Late fees will not be charged during the closure.
People are encouraged to use digital library resources during the closure. Wi-Fi near library locations will still be available.
This is the first full closure for the library system in Multnomah County. Officials said the decision was made under direction and guidance from the Multnomah County Health Department, the Oregon Health Authority and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, Portland Parks & Recreation announced closures Friday that include all community and arts centers, swimming pools and sports facilities.
All indoor recreation and athletic programs through PP&R are canceled, as well, along with all indoor permitted events at community centers.
The PP&R closures and cancelations are scheduled to last through March 31.
All Portland Parks & Recreation parks, playgrounds, golf courses, trails, and natural areas are currently open. Park visitors are encouraged to follow directions from public health agencies and elected officials around social distancing.
PP&R outdoor activities and events with less than 250 people can go on as planned.
