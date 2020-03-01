PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People packed metro-area stores Saturday after the first case of COVID-19 coronavirus was announced in Oregon.
FOX 12 viewers sent in photos showing long lines and some empty store shelves. The hottest selling items appeared to be hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes.
Shoppers were lined up outside Costco in Tigard before the store opened. At the Costco in Wilsonville, shoppers with full carts lined up all the way to back of the store.
The streams of shoppers came on the heels of health officials announcing Friday that a Washington County man who works at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego had contracted the virus.
One shopper told FOX 12 the rush for items felt similar to how the metro area reacts to a snow storm, with shoppers trying to stock up on extra things now, in case the situation escalates further.
