LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Forest Hills Elementary School remains closed until Thursday after crews scrubbed and disinfected it. Lake Oswego School District administrators said the cleaning wrapped up Monday.
Last Friday, LOSD announced that an elementary school employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus and was taken to the hospital. As a precaution, the school district announced all Lake Oswego schools were disinfected over the weekend using the "guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
In addition, LOSD said school buses were also cleaned, and local health officials have determined that "there is no risk of disease from this case at other schools," according to a LOSD statement, which continued to say, "CDC has reviewed this incident and has determined that expanded surveillance is not needed at this time."
Regardless, some parents of LOSD students, like Brian Dood, are choosing to keep their students home, even as schools other than Forest Hills operated as normal.
"I think it's because of the uncertainty, we just don't know," Dood said.
Dood's two children, Julia, who is 8 years old, and Ryan, who is 6 years old, both attend Lake Grove Elementary School.
Dood told FOX 12 that if they lived outside of Lake Oswego he likely would've kept his kids in school Monday, saying Forest Hills and Lake Grove share facilities for a couple of different after-school programs, including a basketball league his son plays in.
"We just played Forest Hills last weekend," Dood said.
That doesn't mean Julia and Ryan aren't getting any work done at home.
"We do a lot of reading and we go out for recess and have lunch," Julia said.
According to a doctor with the Oregon Health Authority, OHA is still working to gather information on the diagnosed employee's timeline prior to hospitalization, and determine what places and who the person may have come into contact with.
"There's no way that you can keep track of everybody in the state of Oregon to see where they've been and who they've communicated with," Dood said.
Besides keeping the kids home Monday and Tuesday, Dood says his family is taking other precautions like avoiding crowded public places.
"We're not going to the movies, we're not going to restaurants right now," Dood said.
Lake Oswego administrators are still working to gather Monday's attendance numbers, a spokesperson told FOX 12, but other schools outside of LOSD are also experiencing a dip in attendance. One Portland Public Schools middle school saw more than twice the normal number of absences Monday.
