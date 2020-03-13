COVID-19 event cancellations leading to extra meal donations for Portland nonprofit

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Because so many events are being canceled around the region due to COVID-19 concerns, there is a surplus of unserved food.
That’s turning a negative situation into a positive for a Portland nonprofit organization.
The Blanchet House has offered meals to those in need for decades. On average, they serve 1,000 meals a day.
The organization relies on donations from grocery stores and conventions. Now, as the coronavirus is leading to so many short-notice event cancellations, caterers and other food service providers are turning to the Blanchet House for an immediate place to take their food.
Julie Showers with the Blanchet House said they have been getting calls from some of the biggest event sites around town.
“Blanchet House is committed to serving meals to those in need in whatever way we can,” she said.
Blanchet House workers know this influx in donations from canceled events is just temporary, so they’re trying to stock up on nonperishable items to last as long as possible.
For more, go to blanchethouse.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.