PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There are now 19 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday.
Four new presumptive cases were reported Wednesday. Those new cases are in Polk, Marion, Umatilla and Deschutes counties.
None of the new cases involved travel to a country where the virus is actively spreading. The Polk, Marion and Deschutes cases had no known close contacts with confirmed cases, so they are considered community-spread. The Umatilla County case is a close contact with that county’s first case, which was the third overall reported in the state.
The first presumptive Umatilla County case was confirmed as COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. The CDC has confirmed two of Oregon's cases as COVID-19.
OHA and Polk, Marion, Umatilla and Deschutes counties are working to identify and isolate any people who may have been in close contacts with the coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:
- Multnomah County: 1
- Washington County: 8
- Marion County: 2
- Douglas County: 1
- Jackson County: 2
- Klamath County: 1
- Umatilla County: 2
- Polk County: 1
- Deschutes County: 1
Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system, according to OHA.
People are advised to take some simple steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. Those include: Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; stay home if you feel ill; never visit a hospital or longer-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.
The COVID-19 virus spreads like the flu, when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes close to another person, within about 6 feet.
After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness. That has made it more difficult for health officials to identify sick individuals and stop the virus from spreading, according to OHA.
Health officials expect the number of positive COVID-19 cases to rise in Oregon as testing capacity increases.
