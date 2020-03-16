PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday canceled all gatherings and events of more than 25 people in the state due to COVID-19.
The executive order will be in place starting Tuesday for at least four weeks.
“Essential Locations” including workplaces, grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores are exempt from the order.
However, restaurants and bars, as well as any businesses that offer food or beverages, are now restricted to carry-out and delivery only, with no on-site consumption permitted, according to Brown.
Food service will continue at hospitals, workplaces and other essential facilities.
Businesses who don’t comply with the order will be subject to a class-C misdemeanor.
Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump advised that people not gather in groups of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brown also urged Oregonians to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, when possible.
Brown addressed prior school closures statewide, along with Monday’s announcements, in saying, “Isolation from our friends and neighbors is the only way to flatten the curve of transmission and get Oregon through to the other side.”
All schools were closed last week through the end of March. On Monday, Brown said that decision will be re-evaluated in the coming days, to determine if the closure needs to be extended.
Oregon Health Authority Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dana Hargunani said if extreme measures aren’t taken, as many as 75,000 Oregonians could contract COVID-19 by May.
COVID-19 cases are expected to double in Oregon every 6.2 days, according to projections. Of those infected, around 20 percent will require hospitalization, according to Hargunani.
Health officials said 1,000 new hospital beds will be needed in the state, along with 400 additional ICU beds.
Hargunani said the measures being put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are “necessary, urgent and justified.”
Brown asked other businesses not included in her executive order to evaluate whether they can provide the equivalent of takeout.
“If you cannot, I strongly urge you to close your doors to customers temporarily,” Brown said.
When asked about closing Oregon’s borders, Brown said it is not necessary at this time, but stressed everything is fluid and all available options will continue to be on the table to stop the spread.
Interesting interview about the virus. This fella thinks shutting down our schools isn't a good idea. He may have a point. Here's the link...https://youtu.be/cZFhjMQrVts
