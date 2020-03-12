PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Six more residents of a veterans’ home in Lebanon have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 30, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Three new presumptive cases were also reported earlier Thursday.

A man between the ages of 35 and 54 contracted COVID-19 in Clackamas County, according to OHA, marking that county’s first case.

The other two cases involved women older than 55 years old in Washington County.

The Clackamas County case had close contact with another person diagnosed with COVID-19. The two women in Washington County had no know such close contacts, so they are considered community-spread cases by health officials.

Washington County, which had the state’s first presumed and confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon, now has 10 cases.

By Thursday evening, OHA announced six additional cases, all of whom are residents of the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. On Wednesday, two men over the age of 80 years old who live at the veterans’ home were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The cases announced Thursday include one man between the ages of 55 and 74, and five men aged 75 years or older. While their illnesses are considered linked to the two earlier cases, the exact sources of their exposures are not known.

All have been placed in isolation at the facility.

“Tonight our thoughts are with these veterans and their loved ones,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We are working closely with Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the facility’s staff and Linn County Public Health to ensure they get the best care and support possible.”

The new cases bring Linn County’s total number of presumptive positive cases to eight.

“Our deepest concerns are with our now eight veteran residents who have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones, and with our staff at the Oregon Veterans’ Home who are working tirelessly to provide exceptional care to all residents. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this rapidly evolving pandemic, but we can’t help but feel special concern for what is happening at our Veterans’ Home. These residents are our nation’s heroes. They protected our freedoms and way of life that we now enjoy. It is nothing less than our sacred duty to now fight for them. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our residents and staff, and mitigate the spread of this virus within our facility.”

Wednesday night, an Infection Control and Specimen Collection Strike Team from OHA deployed to the Veterans' Home to help support existing and additional infection control practices and help collect specimens.

Samples from the suspected cases were brought to the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory early Thursday morning, and test results were released late in the afternoon.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:

Multnomah County: 1

Washington County: 10

Marion County: 2

Douglas County: 1

Jackson County: 2

Klamath County: 1

Umatilla County: 2

Polk County: 1

Deschutes County: 1

Linn County: 8

Clackamas County: 1

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system, according to OHA.

People are advised to take some simple steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. Those include: Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; stay home if you feel ill; never visit a hospital or longer-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.

For more, go to OHA.gov.

