PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three new cases of COVID-19 in Clackamas County and Washington County brought the total number of people diagnosed with the virus to 24 in Oregon on Thursday.

The Oregon Health Authority announced the three new presumptive cases Thursday afternoon.

A man between the ages of 35 and 54 contracted COVID-19 in Clackamas County, according to OHA, marking that county’s first case.

The other two cases involved women older than 55 years old in Washington County.

The Clackamas County case had close contact with another person diagnosed with COVID-19. The two women in Washington County had no know such close contacts, so they are considered community-spread cases by health officials.

Washington County, which had the state’s first presumed and confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon, now has 10 cases.

Six new cases were diagnosed Wednesday, including two men over the age of 80 years old who live at Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:

Multnomah County: 1

Washington County: 10

Marion County: 2

Douglas County: 1

Jackson County: 2

Klamath County: 1

Umatilla County: 2

Polk County: 1

Deschutes County: 1

Linn County: 2

Clackamas County: 1

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system, according to OHA.

People are advised to take some simple steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. Those include: Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; stay home if you feel ill; never visit a hospital or longer-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.

For more, go to OHA.gov.

