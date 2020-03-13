PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is closing for the rest of March due to COVID-19.
OMSI announced Friday that the closure begins this weekend.
The museum stated the goal is to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers is our number one priority,” said Nancy Stueber, president of OMSI. “By taking this proactive step, we hope to limit exposure to this virus and help protect our entire community, particularly those most vulnerable.”
OMSI will be closed to the public, but administrative staff and customer service will still be accessible by email or at 503-797-4000.
OMSI also has more information on public health resources at omsi.edu/covid-19.
The Oregon Zoo is remaining open at this time, with some areas closed to the public.
Indoor areas of the zoo, as well as places with “high touch points” are closed through April 8.
Spring break day camps at the Oregon zoo, as well as events scheduled through April 8, have been canceled.
Metro and the Oregon Zoo are following the guidance of the Oregon Health Authority as COVID-19 information continues to develop. Zoo staff is “enhancing our already robust cleaning procedures.”
Zoo staff said they have a good stock of necessary food and medical supplies for the animals, as well as contingency plans, if needed.
“The CDC has not received reports of any wildlife or animals in human care becoming sick with COVID-19. Our animals here are doing well and we continue to provide them with dedicated, professional care,” according to a zoo statement.
The Oregon Zoo also has a site dedicated to COVID-19 at oregonzoo.org.
