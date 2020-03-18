LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - All 151 people living at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon have been tested for COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that there were no new positive results, and none further pending.
Fourteen residents have tested positive for COVID-19, along with one staff member at the home.
The people living at the home who tested positive are being care for by staff members following established infection disease prevention protocols and public health guidelines.
The employee who tested positive was sent home when symptoms appeared and has remained in isolation ever since.
The facility was put on lockdown last week and the Oregon Health Authority sent out a strike team, after two men over the age of 80 first tested positive for the coronavirus.
Testing of all residents began at that time, with the most at-risk people being tested first.
Further positive test results were announced prior to Wednesday.
Lebanon is in Linn County. According to the Oregon Health Authority, all the cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the country are from the Oregon Veterans’ Home. There are 75 cases statewide, as of Wednesday.
“While completion of the resident testing is an important milestone, it is only one phase in this process. Our concerns remain with our 14 honored residents who are presumptive positive, and with our hard-working staff who are ensuring they receive the best possible care. Our efforts remain laser focused on following established infectious disease prevention protocols and public health guidelines to keep our residents and staff safe and prevent the spread of this virus within our community,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick.
As information changes, ODVA is keeping residents and family members informed through email and other means. Family members and the general public may also access current information at oregonveteranshomes.com or by calling the COVID-19 information line at 541-730-4344 for a recorded message that will be updated each day at noon.
