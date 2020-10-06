MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Election day in the United States is approaching quickly and soon ballots will be sent out to all registered voters in Oregon.
One challenge this year for county clerks has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill Burgess is the Marion County Clerk. He said they’ve had to downsize election board workers because of the coronavirus. They typically have between 90 and 95 workers.
“With physical spacing, or social spacing, we don’t have enough room for everybody and so we can only bring in about 55 anyhow,” Burgess said.
Workers are paid minimum wage in Marion County. Since there are fewer people working the election to sort ballots, Burgess said things could take longer than usual.
“The election is going to take longer to process the ballots,” Burgess said. “It may take a few more days to process the ballots with 55 instead of 80 or 85 or 90 people.”
Marion County will have 21 ballot drop off locations. Burgess explained they are moving some outdoors because during the primary election in May, some places were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions and closures.
“We’ll have more of those make it so much easier for people to vote with their social spacing and freely,” Burgess said.
If you plan on mailing your ballot in through the United States Postal Service, Burgess recommends mailing it at least a week before election day to ensure that it makes it on time. You can drop it off in person the day of at the clerk’s office or a ballot box but remember all ballots but be received by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 3.
“The primary election I had to 245 envelopes that were ballots that were marked on time and I wasn’t able to count them and that was only with a 39 percent turnout,” Burgess said. “We’re expecting 80-85 percent turnout for this election.”
For those who have displaced by wildfires, Burgess said that you can request that your ballot be mailed somewhere else or you can pick it up at the nearest post office.
“The folks in Detroit, it will stop at Mill City, so that’s where you’d pick it up now for people from Detroit or Gates at the Mill City Post Office,” Burgess said.
The post office will hold ballots until election day. Burgess said added security measures are already in the works to prevent voter intimidation. Cameras will also be at every Marion County drop off location.
“We certainly are concerned about the comportment of people in or around the office, we don’t want them intimidating other voters, intimidating our staff and so we are alert to that,” Burgess said.
The last day to register to vote in Oregon is Oct. 13.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.