COVID-19 can do serious damage to more than just lungs, Oregon cardiologist says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Known for wreaking havoc on the lungs, COVID-19 can also do serious damage to other parts of the body.
Dr. Manish Mehta, a cardiologist and heart surgeon at Legacy Health, recently installed a pacemaker in a COVID-19 patient who had breathing problems and a dangerously abnormal heartbeat caused by damage to the walls of the heart.
"In this particular case, it was a very slow rhythm that was brought my attention," Mehta said.
While Oregon hasn't seen many COVID-19 patients with heart issues, data from China shows as many as 44% of the patients who needed intensive care had cardiac arrhythmias, and recent studies have shown COVID-19 can damage other parts of the bodies.
"It can affect the blood vessels," Mehta said. "It can cause something called vasculitis. It can cause blood clots that we've been observing as well. We're still learning a lot about this virus."
Mehta said his patient stabilized after the pacemaker was installed, but said that it will take time for them to fully recover.
