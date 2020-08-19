COVID-19 cases appear to level off in Portland metro area, but no talk of Phase 2 yet

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - COVID-19 cases appear to be leveling off in the Portland metro area.
"I would say overall, at least for the Portland metro area and the three county region, we are okay at this point," Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jeniffer Vines said.
The county’s COVID-19 case numbers show an increase in mid-July but then start to level off, and Vines said hospitalizations have dipped a little bit too.
"I would like to think that people using face coverings routinely and being able to gather outside, maintaining that six foot distance now as a habit, I’d like to think all those things are helping," Vines said.
But the county is still on the governor’s watch list, and Vines said there hasn’t been any talk at this point of the region, which includes Washington and Clackamas counties, moving into Phase 2 of reopening.
The most recent Oregon Health Authority data from last week shows testing positivity rates, cases that can’t be traced to a known source, and how quickly cases are followed up on, are all indicators that haven't been met regionally.
"I think if we’re talking Phase 2 at all, it would be in the context of a lot of success in getting our cases down and getting kids back to school, which is, it’s a big lift," Vines said.
Vines said the coming months could bring even new challenges with a change in the weather and flu season.
"I do worry going into fall and winter when people are going to be indoors and when we start to see the spread of influenza," Vines said. "Even in a typical year a bad flu season can actually strain our local healthcare capacity."
Vines said that’s why health officials will be pushing for flu vaccines this winter. She said it’s important to get kids caught up on their other vaccines that may have been put off in these last several months.
