PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced a near-record number of new cases of COVID-19 in its daily report on the pandemic in the state.
On Thursday, the OHA reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. This is the second-highest reported number of cases delivered in a single day by the authority; the highest was 1,517 cases announced on Sunday.
Oregon’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began is now 70,006, according to the OHA.
A breakdown of the newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 14
- Clackamas: 152
- Clatsop: 6
- Columbia: 9
- Coos: 13
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 9
- Deschutes: 67
- Douglas: 20
- Grant: 3
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 19
- Jackson: 64
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 26
- Klamath: 15
- Lake: 4
- Lane: 91
- Lincoln: 10
- Linn: 45
- Malheur: 20
- Marion: 206
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 289
- Polk: 26
- Tillamook: 6
- Umatilla: 45
- Union: 3
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 15
- Washington: 283
- Yamhill: 31
The OHA also reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 882.
The authority on Thursday acknowledged it had made an error on Nov. 18 when it reported the death of an 85-year-old woman in Washington County. She is alive and the OHA said it regrets mistakenly reporting her as dead. The current death toll was updated to recognize the error.
The deaths reported on Thursday were identified as:
- A 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 17 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 16 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 25 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 96-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
- An 80-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 24 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 24 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
To date, there have been 960,657 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
FOX 12’s continuing pandemic coverage is at kptv.com/coronavirus.
