PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 399 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
That number is significantly less than the highest case count, which was reported Friday.
The high number and increase in cases have many concerned, especially as more people hunker down indoors for the colder months ahead.
John Keenan and his daughter Rachael worry that the virus will spread more as during the fall and winter.
“It’s gonna increase the risk because people won’t be able to be spread out as much, they’ll be inside more, so I think it’s definitely gonna increase the risk for many people,” Keenan said.
Rachael said she’s seen more people her age letting their guard down when it comes to the coronavirus.
“But I don’t know if that will deter them from going out, which is a little nerve-racking,” she said.
The Keenans said they’ve been limiting their time out of their house since March but it’s those who have been more relaxed that make them feel uneasy.
“I’ve seen more of my friends going out more and not being as careful, and it makes me nervous because I live with my parents who are at a greater risk,” Rachael said.
Judy Holt said she and her husband follow all the health and safety guidelines but expects the winter to be challenging.
“We’re all hunkering down and saying okay, we wish this had been taken more seriously," she said. "We wish it hadn’t spread so much, but we’re willing to hang in there as long as it takes.”
