COVID-19 could make issues worse for victims in abusive relationships

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – COVID-19 is forcing millions of Americans to stay home and indoors to save lives, but for some that could pose dangers of its own.
The virus could be making matters worse for victims of abusive relationships, as they have to spend even more time isolated with their abuser.
“You’ve got all the stressors that come with being at home. You know, you’ve got kids in the house, or financial issues that are arising out of COVID. All of that puts additional pressure on a relationship,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal.
But she says this doesn’t mean there aren’t options. Advocates at Call To Safety and Proyecto Unica are still working hard to protect people who are at risk.
“Our shelters are still operating. We’ve got motel vouchers for people who need to pull themselves out of a situation for a brief period of time and plan on what they might need to do next,” Jayapal said.
The courts haven’t stopped either. Restraining orders are being done by phone and still an option.
“They’ve actually increased the volumes of orders they’re hearing. So again, call a crisis line, an advocate can help walk you through the process,” said Jayapal.
Jayapal says that some people may think that police are too busy dealing with COVID-19 related issues, but they are still here to help if someone in an abusive relationship finds themselves in immediate danger.
“I think there’s some misperception out there about whether law enforcement will respond, and call 911, police will absolutely respond,” she said.
And while we stay inside, this doesn’t mean we should stop watching out for each other.
“Friends and family members, if you know of someone who might be in an abusive relationship, reach out to them, check in on them,” said Jayapal.
If you are in need of contacting someone for help or think you may know someone who is in an abusive relationship, contact Call To Safety at 503-235-5333 or Proyecto Unico at 503-232-4448.
