PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 192.
Health authorities on Monday morning also reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, with 47 of them reported in Marion County. The new confirmed and presumptive cases bring the state’s total count to 7,083. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 15
- Deschutes: 4
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Lane: 4
- Lincoln: 6
- Marion: 47
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 17
- Umatilla: 11
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 27
- Yamhill: 2
Oregon’s 191st COVID-19-related death involved a 68-year-old man living in Lincoln County. The man died June on 16 at his home and tested positive on June 17, according to OHA. He did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 192nd COVID-19-related death involved a woman living in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. Additional information about this death is still pending, according to health officials. More information will be provided once it is confirmed.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
