PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials on Wednesday reported three additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 608.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 390 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total case count to 38,160. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 27
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 7
- Douglas: 8
- Jackson: 28
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 60
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 63
- Multnomah: 88
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 14
- Wallowa: 1
- Washington: 51
- Yamhill: 5
Oregon’s 606th COVID-19 death involved a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 2 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 607th COVID-19 death involved an 80-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 608th COVID-19 death involved an 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
