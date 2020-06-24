PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 195.
Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday also reported 171 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total case county to 7,444. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 8
- Clatsop: 1
- Deschutes: 4
- Jackson: 2
- Jefferson: 3
- Klamath: 3
- Lincoln: 9
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 13
- Multnomah: 45
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 35
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 31
- Yamhill: 1
Health officials on Wednesday noted that one case previously reported in Hood River County was determined not to be a case. The county case count has been adjusted.
Oregon’s 193rd COVID-19-related death involved a 63-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23, at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. He did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 194th COVID-19-related death involved a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 22, his place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 195th COVID-19-related death involved an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 23, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
(2) comments
So are we above a 3% of those tested, test positive?
And still no reported recoveries.
