PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health Authority on Monday announced two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 204.
Health officials on Monday morning also reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total case count to 8,485. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 18
- Deschutes: 2
- Douglas: 2
- Jackson: 3
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 5
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 6
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 14
- Multnomah: 29
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 15
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 27
- Yamhill: 1
Both deaths reported on Monday involved people with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 203rd COVID-19-related death involved an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 27. Her place of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 204th COVID-19-related death involved a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 27. His place of death is also being confirmed.
Going forward, health authorities on Monday said they would use a new method to report daily cases.
“The new method assigns a date to each case when the case is first known to the state or to local health department as confirmed or presumptive,” according to OHA. “This is a better representation of the number of cases reported on any given day.”
Previously, the method was to subtract today’s case counts from the previous day’s count.
“Today only, the daily numbers from the weekend press releases will not add-up,” OHA said. “Weekend numbers were calculated using the previous method.”
OHA on Monday released its Weekly Testing Summary, showing that 33,624 tests were reported through June 27. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 4.3 percent of tests conducted, which is considerably lower than the national average of 9 percent.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
