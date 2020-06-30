PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Heath officials on Tuesday reported three additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 207.
Oregon Health Authority on Monday morning also reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total 8,656. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 19
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 10
- Jackson: 5
- Jefferson: 12
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 3
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 7
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 25
- Multnomah: 38
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 9
- Union: 10
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 18
- Yamhill: 3
All three deaths reported on Tuesday involved people with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 205th COVID-19-related death involved a 74-year-old man in Marion County. He tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29 at his home.
Oregon’s 206th COVID-19-related death involved a 93-year-old man in Marion County. He tested positive on June 19 and died on June 29 at Salem Hospital.
Oregon’s 207th COVID-19-related death involved a 66-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on June 12 and died on June 27 at Salem Hospital.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
I think it will really help if we have thousands more personal hygiene challenged morons packing into downtown Portland.
Recall
Kate
Brown
I agree. I already signed the petition.
