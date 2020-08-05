PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – State health officials on Wednesday reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the death toll in Oregon to 338.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 299 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 19,979. The new confirmed and presumptive were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 20
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 8
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 12
- Jefferson: 9
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 2
- Lane 5
- Lincoln: 19
- Linn: 8
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 42
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 59
- Polk: 2
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 26
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 48
- Yamhill: 6
Oregon’s 334th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 8 and died in her residence. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 335th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 17 and died on July 28 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, Wash. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 336th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 12 and died on August 1 at Saint Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 337th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 338th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on July 19 and died on August 3 in his residence. He had underlying conditions
Health officials on Wednesday released more information about Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19-related death, which involved an 86-year-old woman who tested positive June 29 and died on July 9 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. She had underlying conditions.
OHA additionally reported three outbreaks that surpassed 20 cases, including:
- An outbreak of 27 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Walmart in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 9, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
- An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at the OR1 Construction site in Multnomah County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 8, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
- An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at the Lamb Weston facilities in Boardman. The Lamb Weston West location has 21 cases, the Lamb Weston East location has 31 cases and the Lamb Weston Packing Center has 22 cases. These case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
State and county public health officials are working with these organizations to address the outbreaks and protect the health of workers.
OHA released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, which stated that during the week of July 27 through Aug. 2, OHA recorded 2,278 new cases of COVID-19 infection — up slightly from last week’s tally of 2,241. In addition, 39 Oregonians were reported to have died, up from last week’s toll of 27. The percentage of tests positive increased from 5.1 percent to 6.4 percent, and hospitalizations rose to 141, up from the previous week’s 127. The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20-29-year-olds, with rates decreasing in subsequent decades of life. Most cases continue to be “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.
