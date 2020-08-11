PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health officials on Tuesday confirmed 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 368.
Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday also reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total case count to 21,774. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 23
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 5
- Crook: 1
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 5
- Douglas: 5
- Hood River: 8
- Jackson: 12
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 9
- Klamath: 3
- Lane: 6
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 19
- Marion: 42
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 60
- Polk: 5
- Umatilla: 16
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 41
- Yamhill: 4
OHA said during data reconciliation, additional COVID-19 related deaths may be found and reported. The deaths reported on Tuesday include eight deaths that were identified during this review process.
Oregon’s 358th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on May 22 and died on August 7 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 359th COVID-19 death is a 105-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on July 5, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 360th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 8 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 361st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died on July 27 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 362nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 5 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 363rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 364th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on April 7 and died on June 10 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 365th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 14 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 366th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 30 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 367th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had no reported underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 368th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on April 8 and died on July 12 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Health officials on Tuesday reported an outbreak of 26 cases at Smith Foods in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on July 24, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of the workers, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
If you are old and die of underlying conditions you had the virus No need to even check they know!
105 years old wow I am pretty sure old age might have been a factor I am just saying! The fake numbers just keep rolling out as fast as the riots do!
Very sad. Remember though there are about 9000 unborn children killed every year.
