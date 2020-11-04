PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Health officials on Wednesday reported four additional COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 705.
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday morning also reported 597 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total count to 47,049. The cases on Wednesday were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 7
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 54
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 2
- Crook: 9
- Deschutes: 17
- Douglas: 12
- Grant: 2
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 52
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 3
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 24
- Linn: 11
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 83
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 172
- Polk: 13
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 23
- Union: 3
- Wallowa: 3
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 57
- Yamhill: 13
Oregon’s 702nd COVID-19 death involved a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct.13 and died on Nov. 2 at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 703rd COVID-19 death involved an 80-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 704th COVID-19 death involved a 98-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Nov. 2 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 705th COVID-19 death involved a 69-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 2 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon health authorities on Wednesday also reported a COVID-19 outbreak of 39 cases at a Fred Meyer Distribution Center in Clackamas County. The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 22, but the initial case count was below the reporting threshold. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee, according to OHA.
