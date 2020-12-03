PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Health officials on Thursday confirmed 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 973.
The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday morning also reported 1,151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total case count to 79,263. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 10
- Benton: 10
- Clackamas: 111
- Clatsop: 9
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 42
- Douglas: 17
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 11
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 21
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 80
- Lincoln: 9
- Linn: 42
- Malheur: 13
- Marion: 113
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 292
- Polk: 12
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 36
- Union: 6
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 245
- Yamhill: 21
OHA on Thursday noted that Oregon’s 923rd and 947th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. Oregon’s 858th COVID-19 death, reported on Nov. 25, was incorrectly listed as a resident of Multnomah County. He was a resident of Hood River County.
Oregon’s 953rd COVID-19 death involved a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 26 at Tuality Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 954th COVID-19 death involved a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 955th COVID-19 death involved a 56-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 956th COVID-19 death involved a 98-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 24 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 957th COVID-19 death involved a 51-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 958th COVID-19 death involved a 85-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 959th COVID-19 death involved a 95-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 960th COVID-19 death involved a 97-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 961st COVID-19 death involved a 95-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 25 at Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 962nd COVID-19 death involved a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 963rd COVID-19 death involved a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 964th COVID-19 death involved a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 30 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 965th COVID-19 death involved a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 966th COVID-19 death involved an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 967th COVID-19 death involved an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 968th COVID-19 death involved a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17 at her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 969th COVID-19 death involved an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 970th COVID-19 death involved an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 971st COVID-19 death involved an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 972nd COVID-19 death involved a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Dec. 1 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 973rd COVID-19 death involved a 92-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
According to OHA on Thursday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 559, 10 more than on Wednesday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than on Wednesday, OHA said.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
