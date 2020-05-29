PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon on Friday, keeping the death toll at 151, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Health officials on Friday morning did report 48 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 4,131. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 1
- Curry: 1
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jefferson: 3
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 1
- Lincoln: 2
- Marion: 11
- Multnomah: 18
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 7
Health officials on Friday also provided several items to note due to data reconciliation:
- Two cases previously reported in Josephine County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been appropriately adjusted.
- One case previously reported in Malheur County was determined not to be a case; the county case count has been appropriately adjusted.
- One case originally reported in the 70-79 age group was determined not to be a case.
- One case in the 60-69 age group originally reported to be hospitalized was determined not to have been hospitalized.
The health department also provided additional details regarding Oregon's 151st COVID-19-related death, which was reported on Thursday without details. The 72-year-old man was living in Polk County when he tested positive on May 1 and died on May 25 at his home. He had underlying health conditions.
An outbreak of six COVID-19 cases has been connected to Duckwall Fruit in Hood River County, health officials also said on Friday.
The investigation started May 29, with state and county public health officials working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public is considered low.
OHA on Friday released its Weekly Testing Summary, which showed that in the week ending May 29, 17,447 tests were performed in Oregon, with 304 positive results, for a positive rate of 1.7 percent.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
