SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Health officials on Monday reported no additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, keeping that state’s death toll at 215.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday morning did report 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing that state’s total count to 10,395. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 16
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 3
- Deschutes: 2
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 3
- Lane: 10
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 16
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 41
- Polk: 1
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 16
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 34
OHA on Monday also released its Weekly Testing Summary, showing that for the week of June 28 through July 5, 39,914 tests were conducted. Of those tests 5.3 percent were positive, according to OHA.
“Oregon’s number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May,” according to OHA. “This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases.”
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(3) comments
If I read the stats right..about 30 people per 100,000 die in Oregon every year from flu and pneumonia combined. If that's true, then about 1200 people die in Oregon every year from those two causes. With only 212 total deaths attributed to covid-19, then why the massive over-reaction?
Because it is not about the 'covid-19' virus, and never has been. It is all about politics, control and fear. What better way for the government to control the people than through fear?
Agreed, government manipulation of the populous...and it is a perfect distraction for Komrad Kate’s carbon tax.
