COVID-19 deaths in Oregon hit 101, with over 2,400 cases reported statewide

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two more people have died due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 101, according to health officials.
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday also reported 61 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Oregon up to 2,446.
The cases reported on Wednesday morning occurred in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jefferson: 4
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 18
- Multnomah: 19
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 8
- Washington: 7
- Yamhill: 1
The two additional deaths reported on Wednesday involved a man and a woman with underlying health conditions.
Oregon’s 100th COVID-19 death involved a 75-year-old man living in Multnomah County. He tested positive on April 20 and died on April 22 at his home, according to health officials. Oregon’s 101st COVID-19 death involved a 71-year-old woman also living in Multnomah County. She tested positive for the virus on April 11 and died on April 20 at Adventist Hospital.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Don’t hear much about the 399 people who died of drug overdoses in Oregoon during 2018. Data isn’t out yet for 2019.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.