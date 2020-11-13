MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Gyms and fitness organizations statewide, including the Lloyd Athletic Club, will close temporarily under Gov. Kate Brown COVID-19 "freeze" orders.
The orders limit or close businesses and activities statewide to combat the spread of COVID-19. The governor made the announcement Friday, with the freeze measures taking effect from Wednesday Nov. 18 through Wednesday Dec. 2 in every county in Oregon.
The manager at Lloyd Athletic Club, Nick Davidson, says business right now is down substantially from where it was last year. Davidson says he does support the governor's decision for the freeze but says this will make it tough.
Davidson says the locally-owned gym's business and membership overall is down 70 percent compared to last year. While Davidson says he understands the decision for the freeze, he says it hurts his employees.
"We have over 50 employees and independent contractors that rely on us for their livelihoods," Davidson said. "Some, especially independent contractors, haven't gotten any assistance as far as unemployment goes. And now, when you have a one-month pause like this, you know, it would've been nice if there were some accommodations made for people who maybe had received unemployment before ease them applying, because it's a lot of work to apply to get through."
Davidson says the freeze will be tough for members who rely on going to the gym for their mental health.
He says that while this is financially tough for the business, he's confident that the gym will survive, as it has been around for 40 years.
Brown on Friday said the freeze will apply to some counties for longer than two weeks, including Multnomah County, which will be under a "freeze" for at least four weeks.
(1) comment
I don't use my gym, as it is an enclosed space with potential for spreading the virus. I do keep my membership (.30) per day, as it allows me to use the restrooms while I'm on my substantial hiking workout on the hills of SW Beaverton.
