PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New numbers about the impact of COVID-19 in Washington County show the virus is having a disproportionate effect on the Latino community.
According to the county’s health department, members of the Latino community are less likely to be able to work from home and are more likely to be exposed to the virus. Along with that, an information gap might be making things worse, according to officials.
Washington County’s Health and Human Services Department says 49 percent of the people who have tested positive for coronavirus identify as Hispanic, even through Latinos make up only 16.5 percent of the county’s population.
Many members of the county’s Latino community are deemed essential workers, and nearly 60 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus work in healthcare, outdoor labor, factories and warehouses, and food service or grocery stores. Along with that, advocates for the Latino community say language and technology barriers can keep people from getting important information in a timely manner.
“I think we need better and more communication with local and state governments to really get the latest on what's happening,” Maria Caballero Rubio with Centro Cultural said. “Too often, we end up getting information two and three days later. And the information getting to the public is no longer current.”
The county says it’s doing outreach in Spanish and running ads on Spanish radio stations to try to get more information out to its Latino community. It’s also working with health centers to make sure COVID-19 testing is available for communities of color and those without health insurance.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
