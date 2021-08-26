PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported small increases in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Thursday and those in ICU beds, continuing a growing trend.

OHA said the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,085, which is five more than Wednesday. There are 299 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than the previous day.

Portland-area hospitals plead with public to get vaccinated amid surge in COVID cases PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All four major hospital systems pleaded with the public Wednesday to get their COVID-19 vaccine because most of their pa…

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases found that 88% of the 14,523 reported COVID-19 cases between August 15 and August 21 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 1,739 breakthrough cases, accounting for 12% of the week’s cases.

The median age of the breakthrough cases during this period was 48. Thirty-six breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 31 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (15)

Benton (12)

Clackamas (133)

Clatsop (19)

Columbia (22)

Coos (21)

Crook (13)

Curry (24)

Deschutes (95)

Douglas (69)

Grant (29)

Harney (9)

Hood River (5)

Jackson (215)

Jefferson (8)

Josephine (75)

Klamath (67)

Lake (5)

Lane (190)

Lincoln (24)

Linn (103)

Malheur (26)

Marion (206)

Morrow (13)

Multnomah (184)

Polk (67)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (22)

Umatilla (112)

Union (13)

Wallowa (8)

Wasco (23)

Washington (158)

Wheeler (3)

Yamhill (68)

MORE: FOX 12's continuing local coronavirus coverage