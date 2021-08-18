SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Intensive care units in Oregon are inching closer to maximum capacity, according to the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Oregon Health Authority.

Health officials said there are 850 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state as of Wednesday, 12 more than what was reported Tuesday. Of those, 224 are in intensive care units. There are 41 available adult ICU beds available in Oregon, and adult non-ICU beds in Oregon are 93 percent full.

The health authority also reported 2,139 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 11 more deaths. That brings the total number of cases to 247,866 and the total number of deaths to 2,975.

The news comes as local and state governments take drastic steps to try and curb rising case counts and hospitalizations. Portland Public Schools announced Wednesday that staff will be required to be vaccinated or be subjected to routine COVID-19 testing if they cannot be vaccinated for personal health reasons.

In Washington, Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that school employees statewide, including private and charter schools, will have to be vaccinated. There is no option for testing as an alternative, though there are medical and religious exemptions. The vaccine mandate for Washington school employees is the strictest in the country.

Oregon Health Authority battling misinformation on social media PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In its ongoing effort to encourage more Oregonians to get vaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority has turned to battling…

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has not announced vaccine requirements for school employees, but she is holding a media briefing at 11 a.m. Thursday with representatives from the state Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority. You can watch it live on KPTV, KPTV.com or the KPTV News App.

On Friday, 500 Oregon National Guard troops will be deployed to more than 20 Oregon hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients. Guard members will provide logistical support as materials handlers and equipment runners, as well as assisting with COVID-19 testing and other services. Brown said the Guard members who have medical training are already working in hospitals and healthcare centers around the state.