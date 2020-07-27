PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, leaving the state’s death toll to sit at 289.
Health officials on Monday morning reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total count to 17,088. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 7
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 11
- Douglas: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 11
- Jefferson: 9
- Lane: 8
- Lincoln: 1
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 26
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 119
- Polk: 9
- Umatilla: 47
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 61
- Yamhill: 9
According to OHA’s Weekly Testing Summary, 38,179 COVID-19 test results were reported last week, of which 4.8 percent were positive. This represents the first weekly decline in percent positivity since it began increasing in late May.
“Unfortunately, OHA continues to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories; in some cases, results are being reported up to two weeks following specimen collection,” according to OHA. “Supply shortages due to supply chain issues continue to be of concern and OHA is closely monitoring the situation.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
289 deaths (the vast majority died as a result of underlying conditions) out of 17088 “infected” for a percentage of 1.69%...not bad odds. The percentage of deaths for the entire population of the State is .0067%...hardly a pandemic.
Ahh, no deaths to report? How sad for you OHA. But then again, it's not about the deaths anymore anyway. You know very few (if any) actually died from covid. Just like the man in Malheur county that died from falling off a ladder and you counted it as a Covid death, you are doing the same thing everywhere to boost your fake numbers. Scam!
The 41% increase in Covid cases in younger people directly correlates to 2 weeks after George Floyd's death (when the protests began), and this applies nationwide. There is no correlation to the reopening of businesses. The data proves this. Just look at Kirk Uhler's fb page for the analysis of your data since you cannot seem to be honest about it.
There are already effective treatments for people with Covid which Kate Brown has specifically banned based on politics. Open Oregon. There is no reason to continue the lock downs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.