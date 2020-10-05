PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 288 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday.
The latest report brings the total cases in Oregon during the pandemic to 35,049. There have been nearly 674,000 negative tests statewide, according to OHA.
OHA reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday in Oregon. The state's death toll connected with the virus is 572, according to health officials.
The additional cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Benton, 2
- Clackamas, 25
- Columbia, 5
- Coos, 4
- Deschutes, 11
- Douglas, 2
- Jackson, 14
- Jefferson, 3
- Josephine, 6
- Klamath, 3
- Lane, 33
- Linn, 7
- Malheur, 8
- Marion, 52
- Morrow, 1
- Multnomah, 61
- Polk, 3
- Umatilla, 7
- Wasco, 1
- Washington, 35
- Yamhill, 5
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.