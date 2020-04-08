PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported five additional deaths and 58 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, 38 people in Oregon have died from the coronavirus.
The deaths reported Wednesday were an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive March 28 and died Monday at the hospital; a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive March 27 and died April 1 at home; a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Monday and died Tuesday at the hospital; a 94-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive March 25 and died Tuesday at the hospital; a 90-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive March 25 and died Tuesday at the hospital.
In each of those five cases, the OHA stated the patients had prior underlying medical conditions.
The 58 new diagnosed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the OHA were in the following counties:
- Clackamas (6)
- Columbia (1)
- Deschutes (1)
- Hood River (1)
- Lane (1)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (3)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (28)
- Wallowa (2)
- Washington (13)
There have been 1,239 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, as of Wednesday, along with 23,325 negative results, according to the OHA.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown canceled in-person classes for students in Oregon through the rest of the academic year.
