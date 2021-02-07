PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A big day on the horizon on Monday, as Oregon seniors, for the first time, become eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state is starting off with seniors age 80 and over, and there are already many questions and concerns about the process.
FOX 12 spoke to a woman who has been trying to get more information about what she has to do to sign up for a vaccine, and she's running into roadblocks.
Cheryl Devore says she's been trying to practice using the online portal that will help her schedule an appointment for a vaccine once she's eligible on Monday, but she's found it to be tricky.
Devore used to be a computer programmer at NASA.
"Even for me, who have been on computers for years, I just don't see a lot of seniors being able to wade through this, even with help from their family," DeVore said.
The Oregon Health Authority's online portal provides step-by-step instructions and asks you to sign up for a "My Health Account" and asks for an activation code, all of which Devore says could be confusing.
But there is another option for anyone having trouble navigating the process can call 211.
"They should be calling us if they cannot problem-solve for getting vaccine eligibility or signing up for email alerts or text alerts. Or just general questions around vaccine availability and scheduling," Danny Herman, 211 CEO, said.
The CEO of 211's has a couple of tips:
- First, listen to the voice prompts carefully, then choose the vaccine option.
- If it takes too long to get to a real person, try different times of the day.
- Most importantly, he says, leave your contact information if you get tired of waiting.
"We've been really diligent and good about getting back to people that have left their contact information," Herman said.
As for Devore, she says she'll try the online portal again but thinks she may end up waiting until she can get the vaccine from her doctor.
"I'll try to log on and sit and laugh," she said. "You know what it's going to be."
When asked if she felt optimistic about getting an appointment, she said:
"I would say there's no optimism at all. And for me, that's unusual," Devore said. "But I will try."
A spokesperson there tells FOX 12 they expect registration for appointments to start around noon on Monday. The actual appointments to get the vaccine likely won't be until Wednesday.
