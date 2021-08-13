PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Legacy Health will limit the number of visitors in its hospitals and medical clinics starting Monday (Aug. 16) in response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases across Oregon.

The health system, which runs four hospitals and multiple clinics in the Portland Metro and Vancouver, will not allow visitors for adult patients, both inpatient and outpatient. Emergency room patients, people with disabilities, and labor and delivery patients can have one visitor, but all visitors must pass a COVID-19 screening. If the emergency room patient is admitted, the adult who is with them will not be allowed into the room.

RELATED: Brown to send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to Oregon hospitals as COVID cases surge

Legacy officials called it a "difficult step," but necessary to "ensure the safety and care of patients, staff, and the community as a whole." Visitation rules will not change for pediatric patients, end-of-life care, people with disabilities, postpartum patients or the Unity Center for Behavioral Health

The news comes on the same day Gov. Kate Brown announced that up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard troops will be sent to hospitals around the state to help healthcare workers who are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. There were 733 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday morning, 63 more than what the Oregon Health Authority reported a day earlier. 185 of those patients are in intensive care units.

Earlier this week, hospitals warned that Oregon's record-setting virus hospitalization numbers were pushing them to capacity and some have already had to start delaying care for non-COVID conditions. Several counties in southern Oregon, where fewer than half of eligible adults are vaccinated, are particularly hard hit. About 29% of adults in Oregon are unvaccinated and more than 102,000 vaccine doses have been thrown away due to non-use.

Clackamas County parents push back against vaccine and mask mandates CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – People in Clackamas County are pushing back against mask mandates being put in place by Governor Kate Brown.

“This is the worst condition our hospitals have seen, likely ever. I don’t know that anyone could recall a time where we’ve had this much pressure on our health care system,” Josephine County Public Health Manager Michael Weber told reporters Thursday on a conference call.

There were 1,785 new or presumed cases statewide Friday and seven deaths. Other deaths this week included a 19-year-old woman in the state's rural northeastern corner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.