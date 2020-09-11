PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
OHA also reported that two more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 499.
The deaths reported on Friday were a 64-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Thursday at a hospital and a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 1 at a hospital.
Both patients had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 6
- Clackamas: 14
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 2
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 7
- Jefferson: 3
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 8
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 27
- Marion: 36
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 59
- Polk: 5
- Umatilla: 9
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 17
- Yamhill: 4
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 28,865.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.