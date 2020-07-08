PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday, as well as four additional deaths due to the virus.
Wednesday’s update brought the state’s total confirmed and presumptive cases to 10,817. According to the OHA’s weekly report, 32,355 people were tested for COVID-19 for the week of June 29 to July 5, with 5 percent recording a positive result.
There were 1,910 new cases for the week, which was up 51 percent from the previous week.
Health officials said not all positive tests for the week represent new cases, with some positive tests coming from samples of people who were already counted as presumptive cases.
Overall, there have been more than 265,000 negative tests in Oregon.
The new cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 3
- Clackamas, 19
- Clatsop, 1
- Columbia, 1
- Coos, 2
- Curry, 1
- Deschutes, 3
- Douglas, 2
- Harney, 1
- Hood River, 1
- Jackson, 5
- Jefferson, 1
- Josephine, 2
- Lane, 10
- Lincoln, 3
- Linn, 8
- Malheur, 12
- Marion, 15
- Morrow, 10
- Multnomah, 30
- Umatilla, 43
- Union, 3
- Wasco, 1
- Washington, 31
- Yamhill, 9
The four additional death reported Wednesday were an 85-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive May 31 and died June 28 at her home; a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive June 22 and died June 28 at his home; a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died July 5 at her home; a 36-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive June 3 and died July 7 at the hospital.
Each patient who died had underlying medical conditions, according to health authorities.
There have been 224 coronavirus-related deaths in Oregon.
