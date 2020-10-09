MOLALLA, OR (KPTV)—As restaurants and other businesses adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding outdoor seating, Oregonians are also making adjustments at home.
John Kitchen says he was inspired to upgrade his front porch around the time Gov. Kate Brown issued her first stay-at-home order in March.
"When the pandemic happened—my girlfriend's parents are elderly—I didn't want them to get sick, but I didn't want my girlfriend to not see her parents," Kitchen said.
So, board by board, Kitchen decided to transform the front deck of his Molalla home to create a safe and private place to see friends and family away from public areas—even into the winter.
"I wanted some place for people to come and feel safe and not have to worry about anything," Kitchen said.
Major porch envy. When the pandemic hit, a Molalla man decided to build his own safe gathering space for friends and family. It’s all decked out (ha!) for the cool and rainy weather, too! Story coming up on @fox12oregon at 10. pic.twitter.com/Y8iahqp9fu— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) October 10, 2020
Kitchen said their home is a bit small, so he liked the idea of having a gathering space outside. He started with the custom bar and then used wood left over from building a fence to construct walls for added protection from the elements.
"My grandfather, he was a carpenter," Kitchen said. "He taught me everything I know."
Kitchen hasn't spared any details, adding an old-school arcade game, a fire pit table, comfortable seating, and a flat-screen TV to create an inviting and entertaining space, even as the temperatures drop.
"I'm pretty happy and actually pretty proud of myself," Kitchen said.
After the roof is installed and final touches are added, Kitchen says his project will be complete sometime in the next couple of weeks.
Hardware store managers told FOX 12 now is the time to think about winterizing outdoor spaces. According to Portland-area Home Depots, outdoor heaters are flying off the shelves.
