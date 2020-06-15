PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day to date.
An outbreak in Union County was a big contributor to that. According to OHA, 99 people have tested positive so far and the number is expected to rise.
OHA attributes a bunch of those positive cases to the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in La Grande.
FOX 12 spoke with a church member there, who wants to remain anonymous, but said she’s heartbroken over the outbreak.
“Right now, I’m feeling pretty upset, pretty sad because they’re good people,” she said. “There’s a lot of good people in there.”
She said the virus has hit everyone from pastors to church members.
“It’s hard to say where it came in from,” she said. “I have no clue.”
The member claims after President Trump deemed churches and other houses of worship essential late last month, the Lighthouse opened back up. But she said they had guidelines for what she had to guess is at least 300 members that attend.
“They had a handwashing station outside the door before you came in,” she told FOX 12. “People wore mask, or they should’ve.”
“They tried to social distance and stay away from people and respect each other’s space,” she continued.
But a video of a recent worship service on the church’s Facebook page shows a large group of churchgoers not social distancing.
The video has since been deleted and others like it, after FOX 12 reached out about it.
“I thought it was wrong,” said the woman. “That’s why I didn’t go.”
“I couldn’t see how, it’s a big sanctuary but there’s a lot of people and I didn’t see how people were going to be able to social distance,” she continued.
FOX 12 also called church leaders. One person hung up the phone. The others said they would not like to comment.
“I’m just praying they get better,” the member said.
As for the member FOX 12 spoke with, she said not all of the new cases are attributed to the church and she doesn’t want the Lighthouse to take on all the blame.
“All I can say is when things go back to normal, the way it’s supposed to be, and we’re able to go back to church safely, I will have my tail end sitting right there where I always sit in that church,” she continued.
FOX 12 also spoke with a Union County commissioner.
He said the hospital in La Grande has done a good job preparing for something like this and believes it has the ability to handle a surge in cases.
As for the Lighthouse, he said local law enforcement has been in contact with the church before about not following the governor’s guidelines for phases.
“I do know that they have been, they were approached, not sure by La Grande City Police or the sheriff’s department about their practices out there and I believe they were warned,” said Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo.
FOX 12 reached out to the La Grande Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office and did not immediately hear back.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
