COVID-19 pandemic a challenge for Habitat for Humanity project in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Habitat for Humanity is working on a big project in north Portland, but the COVID-19 pandemic is posing new challenges.
The Portland/Metro East CEO gave a hard hat tour on Facebook Live on Thursday.
The 30 home community is being built in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood to provide permanently affordable housing. The organization is also working to fill a funding gap.
“Unfortunately, due to this pandemic, we have had to cancel many of our local fundraising events and we can't do fundraising like we would normally do right now,” Steve Messinetti, CEO, said. “Which has caused us a to have a $250,000 gap in funding to complete this project, as well as the other projects we have going right now.”
A group of local businesses are matching donations. You can donate online here.
