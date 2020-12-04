PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We've all heard the warnings about a potential 'twindemic" as health officials ask the public to get a flu shot to keep that case count low during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to health officials, many of the measures we're taking to prevent COVID-19 could be having a positive impact on the flu season.
FOX 12 on Friday spoke with a doctor with the Oregon Health Authority who said the number of flu cases is very low.
In the state's latest report, officials said 2,500 specimens have been tested and only five have come back positive with influenza. That's about one out of every 500 doctors have tested and come back negative. That is good news, and health experts say they hope it stays that way.
Also, according to doctors, flu vaccinations are up compared to last year at this time, with Oregonians slightly exceeding where they were in 2019.
Here is the silver lining for the pandemic and all the time we've spend away from people and wearing a face mask: It could have an impact on how the flu season goes that typically peaks in January or February.
"The viruses are spread in very similar ways, you know, they live in the nose and throat and they come out when you talk, when you cough when you put your hands to your mouth and so the measures we are taking to control coven should do a lot toward controlling influenza as well," Dr. Paul Cieslak with the Oregon Health Authority said.
