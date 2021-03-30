MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County has come a long way sine COVID-19 cases peaked during December of 2020. Now, cases are trending downward but Jennifer Vines, a Multnomah County Health Officer, said there has been a slight bump recently.
“That could be from just a backlog of labs that got reported to our system, could be a small increase so hard to say if it’s just a fluctuation or the beginning of another wave,” Vines said. She said it will take at least a couple of weeks to discern a trend but she is hopeful as we head into Easter weekend.
"I think people have really come to understand and appreciate the importance of precautions like limiting social interactions and wearing a mask for gatherings indoors,” Vines said. “We have weather improving which makes for great outdoor opportunities where we know risk is much lower and we’re starting to see people vaccinated.” Bobby Andruszko said he plans to keep things small again this year with his family for Easter.
“Sit down with the family and eat food and pray and bless each other and we recant stories about how God is working in our lives and what He’s up to and what we’re grateful for,” he said. Dr. Vines said the safety measures we’ve all been taking are working so we have to keep it, especially because of the virus variants. Per CDC guidelines, if everyone you’re with is vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask, but Vines warns against letting your guard down.
“If you are a mixed group, or you’re not sure, especially if you’re indoors you should absolutely be wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing all the usual COVID precautions in any kind of mixed group setting,” she said. The CDC is warning about a possible fourth wave but Dr. Vines said as long as we stay the course, we can avoid that.
“We all need to keep this up this will not last forever but we are at a very delicate point in time here locally where we all have the power to avoid that doom that the CDC director is talking about,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.