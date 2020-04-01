COVID-19 school closures pose greater risk of child sexual exploitation, FBI fears

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – No school means more computer time for kids, and the FBI is warning–that could make them more vulnerable to child exploitation.
A lot of schools have transitioned to online learning, but the FBI says with more screen time, it’s important to talk to kids about safe ways to use the internet and about what is and is not okay.
The FBI says more communication over the internet puts kids at an increased risk.
Online sexual exploitation comes in many forms. Some offenders make casual contact with children online, gain their trust, and then introduce sexual conversations over time. Offenders may try to coerce victims into providing sexually explicit images or videos of themselves and try to meet them in person later.
Officials say it’s always important to check your children’s profiles and what they post online. They say it’s also important to monitor kids’ use of the internet, keeping electronic devices in an open, common room of the house.
“First and foremost, parents need to have open communication with their kids so that their children feel they have a trusting enough relationship that if and when they do come into contact with predators, they feel safe enough to tell their parents about it,” Isaac Delong, a special agent, said.
Parents should also explain to their kids that images posted online will be permanently on the internet. And if someone is asking them to post or send a picture of themselves, they need to tell a parent or another trusted adult.
The FBI also recommends putting privacy settings on the strictest level possible for online gaming systems and electronic devices. If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of child sexual exploitation, contact police or the FBI immediately.
