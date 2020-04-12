SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Easter Sunday, no doubt, looked quite a bit different for many families as they stayed home to celebrate.
Staying away from family and friends is tough on everyone, but it’s particularly hard on people living in assisted living centers.
“We probably would have spent Easter together, if it weren’t for the virus,” said Leah McGregor of her children and grandchildren, as she spoke with Fox 12 Sunday from her room at a Salem care facility.
McGregor has been staying at Bonadventure since September while she works to regain strength and mobility after health issues stemming from a degenerative disease.
McGregor has five grown sons and 13 grandchildren, and she misses all of them.
“We’re supposed to keep our distance, which is hard, because when you have grandchildren, of course you want them on your lap and you want to hug them and that just can’t happen right now,” McGregor said.
To brighten her spirits, some of McGregor’s grandchildren drew a special Easter message for her out of chalk on the road and took a photo to send to her.
“She’s such a positive and caring and loving person and it’s horrible knowing that she’s alone and not being able to go see her,” said her son, Bryan McGregor.
Bryan said he usually sees his mother every couple of days and it’s been tough. He also worries about her health in the facility.
In many areas across the U.S., nursing homes are ground zero for the spread of COVID-19 and for related deaths, too.
In Oregon, newly released data shows there are at least 171 cases of the virus in nine long-term care centers. Those numbers, however, only reflect nursing homes with five or more cases at a single facility. It’s a small snapshot considering there are more than 2,000 long-term care facilities across the state.
Leah McGregor said she doesn’t know of any cases at Bonadventure and told Fox 12 that staff there are wearing masks and taking extra precautions.
McGregor said she spends most of her days alone in her room, as do other residents of the facility. At this time, all she can do is lean on her faith.
“I really don’t worry about (getting COVID-19) that much,” McGregor said. “I just feel that God has a plan and whether I will be well or sick, or even die, that’s his plan.”
And focusing on the good in life certainly helps.
“I’m actually one of the lucky ones,” McGregor said. “I have children, I have grandchildren who do contact me and stay in contact.”
“The people who are really having a hard time are the people who really don’t have anyone except the people here in the facility,” McGregor added.
Bryan McGregor said he’s also using these days of social distancing to add perspective to his own life.
“We take our time with our family for granted a lot -- we really do -- and hopefully after this, after the ban lifts, after the virus subdues a little bit and we get a little more sunshine, that we all remember that lesson and we appreciate each other,” McGregor said.
